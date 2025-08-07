In this episode, author of Bitcoin Supercycle Michael Terpin explains why he believes the four-year Bitcoin cycle is still intact. He outlines his view that Bitcoin operates in "seasons" (spring, summer, fall, winter), with predictable post-halving behavior and diminishing returns. While macro forces and ETF inflows may distort short-term sentiment, Michael argues that human psychology and market structure still drive cyclical corrections. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:37 ) Debating the Bitcoin Supercycle

( 09:08 ) Early & Future Bitcoin Adoption

( 12:09 ) Early & Future Bitcoin Adoption

( 13:52 ) Political Influence on Bitcoin

( 18:31 ) Bitcoin's Seasonal Patterns

( 26:17 ) Ethereum & Altcoins

( 30:08 ) Innovations & Failures in Crypto

( 44:05 ) The Concept of Bitcoin Supercycle





