In this episode, Alex B from Ark Labs joins the show to discuss how Arkade, a new Bitcoin scaling protocol, enables off-chain programmability without bridges, preserves self-custody, and avoids global state constraints. He discusses complementarity with Lightning, unlocking Bitcoin-native capital markets, programmable contracts, synthetic assets, and how Arkade could transform Bitcoin financial infrastructure – and more. Enjoy!

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:37 ) What is Arkade?

( 06:59 ) Programmability & Scripting

( 12:32 ) Comparing Arkade with Other Solutions

( 33:01 ) Future of Bitcoin Financialization

( 34:35 ) Future of Bitcoin Financialization

( 48:46 ) Final Thoughts

—

