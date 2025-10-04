Bitcoin Core vs Knots: Are We Headed for a Fork? | Mike Schmidt

In this episode, Mike Schmidt of Brink unpacks Bitcoin’s current technical war. We cover misconceptions about Bitcoin Core, the heated debate around OP_RETURN and relay policies, the role of node operators versus popular will, how funding and incentives shape development, and the risks of multiple implementations. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:30 ) Clearing Up Bitcoin Core Myths

( 05:17 ) How Bitcoin Core Really Reaches Consensus

( 09:30 ) The OP_RETURN & Data Wars

( 20:30 ) Why Node Operators Shape the Network

( 24:02 ) The Hidden Risks of Knots

( 26:12 ) Consensus vs. Popular Opinion

( 29:00 ) Putting Bitcoin Core Under the Microscope

( 31:53 ) Who Funds Bitcoin Core and Why It Matters

( 39:39 ) The Danger of Multiple Implementations

( 43:22 ) The Future of Arbitrary Data on Bitcoin

( 45:06 ) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





