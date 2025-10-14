In this episode, return guest Pierre Rochard debates the future of Bitcoin’s protocol rules, the cultural shift brought by ordinals and Taproot, and the role of spam mitigation and OP_RETURN, including the incentives of miners versus node operators and the legal and political risks posed by arbitrary data on Bitcoin. We dive into governance, incentives, and whether dissenting implementations like Knots can meaningfully shape Bitcoin’s future. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:10 ) Core vs Knots Debate

( 08:55 ) How Should We Treat Spam?

( 19:07 ) Consensus Rules at a Crossroads

( 32:18 ) Miner Incentives vs Nodes

( 37:25 ) Immigration or Invasion?

( 40:15 ) Network Strain & Fork Threshold

( 45:17 ) Knots, Core, and Governance

( 54:02 ) Legal Risks in Bitcoin

( 59:32 ) Final Thoughts

