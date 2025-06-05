alva

$0.128

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

The live Alvara Protocol price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $493.65K. The table above accurately updates our ALVA price in real time. The price of ALVA is down -0.35% since last hour, up 8.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.48M. ALVA has a circulating supply of 60.84M coins and a max supply of 199.21M ALVA.

Alvara Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Alvara Protocol?

The current market cap of Alvara Protocol is $7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alvara Protocol?

Currently, 3.86M of ALVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $493.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.57%.

What is the current price of Alvara Protocol?

The price of 1 Alvara Protocol currently costs $0.13.

How many Alvara Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Alvara Protocol is 60.84M. This is the total amount of ALVA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alvara Protocol?

Alvara Protocol (ALVA) currently ranks 1752 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.79M

8.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1752

24H Volume

$ 493.65K

Circulating Supply

61,000,000

