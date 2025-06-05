$0.128 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.12 24h high $0.13

The live Alvara Protocol price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 493.65K. The table above accurately updates our ALVA price in real time. The price of ALVA is down -0.35% since last hour, up 8.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 25.48M. ALVA has a circulating supply of 60.84M coins and a max supply of 199.21M ALVA .