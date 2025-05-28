bread

BreadBREAD

Live Bread price updates and the latest Bread news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$3.05

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.91

24h high

$3.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bread price today is $3.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.74K. The table above accurately updates our BREAD price in real time. The price of BREAD is up 0.01% since last hour, down -1.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.91M. BREAD has a circulating supply of 3.58M coins and a max supply of 3.58M BREAD.

Bread Stats

What is the market cap of Bread?

The current market cap of Bread is $10.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bread?

Currently, 16.97K of BREAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.24%.

What is the current price of Bread?

The price of 1 Bread currently costs $3.05.

How many Bread are there?

The current circulating supply of Bread is 3.58M. This is the total amount of BREAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bread?

Bread (BREAD) currently ranks 1560 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.93M

-1.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1560

24H Volume

$ 51.74K

Circulating Supply

3,600,000

latest Bread news