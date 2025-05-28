bridge

Cross-Chain BridgeBRIDGE

Live Cross-Chain Bridge price updates and the latest Cross-Chain Bridge news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000792

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0009

24h high

$0.37

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cross-Chain Bridge price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.71K. The table above accurately updates our BRIDGE price in real time. The price of BRIDGE is down -10.16% since last hour, down -16.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.88K. BRIDGE has a circulating supply of 54.13M coins and a max supply of 54.13M BRIDGE.

Cross-Chain Bridge Stats

What is the market cap of Cross-Chain Bridge?

The current market cap of Cross-Chain Bridge is $19.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cross-Chain Bridge?

Currently, 65.28M of BRIDGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.16%.

What is the current price of Cross-Chain Bridge?

The price of 1 Cross-Chain Bridge currently costs $0.0008.

How many Cross-Chain Bridge are there?

The current circulating supply of Cross-Chain Bridge is 54.13M. This is the total amount of BRIDGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cross-Chain Bridge?

Cross-Chain Bridge (BRIDGE) currently ranks 1356 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.94M

-16.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1356

24H Volume

$ 51.71K

Circulating Supply

54,000,000

latest Cross-Chain Bridge news