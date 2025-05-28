dta

$0.0000377

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00004

24h high

$0.00004

VS
USD
BTC

The live DATA price today is $0.00004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.15K. The table above accurately updates our DTA price in real time. The price of DTA is up 0.24% since last hour, down -12.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $433.38K. DTA has a circulating supply of 11.50B coins and a max supply of 11.50B DTA.

DATA Stats

What is the market cap of DATA?

The current market cap of DATA is $433.39K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DATA?

Currently, 322.35M of DTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.03%.

What is the current price of DATA?

The price of 1 DATA currently costs $0.00004.

How many DATA are there?

The current circulating supply of DATA is 11.50B. This is the total amount of DTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DATA?

DATA (DTA) currently ranks 624 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 433.39K

-12.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#624

24H Volume

$ 12.15K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000,000

