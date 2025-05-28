fusion

The live Fusion AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.99M. The table above accurately updates our FUSION price in real time. The price of FUSION is up 15.73% since last hour, up 58.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.88M. FUSION has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FUSION.

Fusion AI Stats

What is the market cap of Fusion AI?

The current market cap of Fusion AI is $12.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fusion AI?

Currently, 251.62M of FUSION were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.99M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 58.24%.

What is the current price of Fusion AI?

The price of 1 Fusion AI currently costs $0.01.

How many Fusion AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Fusion AI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FUSION that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fusion AI?

Fusion AI (FUSION) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.27M

58.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 2.99M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

