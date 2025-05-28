Pirate ChainARRR
Live Pirate Chain price updates and the latest Pirate Chain news.
The live Pirate Chain price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $189.43K. The table above accurately updates our ARRR price in real time. The price of ARRR is down -0.26% since last hour, down -2.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.88M. ARRR has a circulating supply of 196.21M coins and a max supply of 200.00M ARRR.
about Pirate Chain
What is Pirate Chain?
Pirate Chain Stats
What is the market cap of Pirate Chain?
The current market cap of Pirate Chain is $29.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pirate Chain?
Currently, 1.27M of ARRR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $189.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.14%.
What is the current price of Pirate Chain?
The price of 1 Pirate Chain currently costs $0.15.
How many Pirate Chain are there?
The current circulating supply of Pirate Chain is 196.21M. This is the total amount of ARRR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pirate Chain?
Pirate Chain (ARRR) currently ranks 994 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
