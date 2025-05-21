Become Unruggable: Solving for Investor Protection in Liquid Token Markets

In an industry built on decentralization and permissionless access, investor protection in liquid crypto token markets remains a largely unsolved problem. From exploits and conflicts of interest to predatory tokenomics, these markets have matured faster than the mechanisms designed to safeguard participants.

Join this Blockworks Roundtable as leaders from research, legal, and protocol design explore how crypto infrastructure, legal frameworks, and reporting standards can embed meaningful protections for investors without imposing cumbersome requirements on founders and protocols.

