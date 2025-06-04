Bitcoin Whale Watching: Acquisition Vehicles, Leverage & ETF Flows

Bitcoin was made for this moment. As capital floods into the premier non-sovereign store of value, new metas and market dynamics are surfacing. With institutions like Strategy charting the course, corporate acquisition vehicles are raising capital at a rapid clip to get Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

But this isn’t just about accumulation. A new paradigm is forming where Bitcoin is no longer seen as a dormant asset. Through lending markets and structured products, HODLers are now putting their Bitcoin to work generating yield while maintaining exposure. ETFs have opened the floodgates to a broader class of allocators, amplifying liquidity and reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a productive financial primitive.

Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from top Bitcoin analysts and builders in the space as they break down these evolving dynamics and explore how Bitcoin is becoming both a deep store of value and an increasingly active player in the capital markets.