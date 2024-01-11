Bitcoin’s Next Frontier: Institutional Demand in the World of Options and Futures Trading

In 2023, Bitcoin once again demonstrated its resilience as an investable asset, delivering a +250% return and outperforming other major asset classes. Notably, a substantial portion of this gain was achieved during periods of heightened volatility, highlighting Bitcoin’s unique characteristics as an asset class. This webinar will explore the evolving landscape of Bitcoin with a focus on institutional demand and products from traditional finance. Discussion will include an analysis of market dynamics, the intricacies of options pricing, the significance of a spot ETF for Bitcoin and its implications on the broader cryptocurrency market.