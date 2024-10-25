Build vs Buy: The Institutional Wallet Dilemma
Join us for a discussion of the state of the art in institutional digital asset wallets and a review of common factors that drive institutions to develop their own wallets versus buying an off the shelf wallet solution. This session will also review some of the considerations and technological advancements in wallet technologies to determine if building your own wallet is the right decision for your company.
Andrew Howell
VP Engineering, Blockdaemon
Rich Widmann
Global Head of Strategy, Web3, Google
Fergal Downey
Executive Officer, VP Engineering, Rakuten Blockchain Lab
Gregory Jessner
Co-Founder & CEO, Narval