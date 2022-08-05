Building the Financial Backbone of GameFi
Gaming is now a $300 billion market – and evolving fast. Its players and developers are shaping the industry through a new play-to-earn model where they earn real-world money simply by playing their favorite games. This webinar will discuss the web3 engines that enable this integration of DeFi and NFTs into the games of tomorrow.
Sponsored by Fireblocks
Pierre Villenave
Senior Manager, Business Development, Immutable
Robby Yung
CEO, Animoca Brands
Salick Cogan
Head of R&D, Web3, Fireblocks