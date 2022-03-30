Countdown to the Merge: Proof-of-Stake and the Future of Ethereum
The Ethereum mainnet will soon merge with the beacon chain and transition to proof of stake – fundamentally reorganizing the world’s largest layer-1 chain. This webinar will discuss what this means for the future of Web3 and the expected impacts to staking, gas fees, emissions and more.
Sponsored by Coinbase
Danny Ryan
Researcher, Ethereum Foundation
David Hoffman
Co-Owner, Bankless
Viktor Bunin
Protocol Operations Lead, Coinbase Cloud