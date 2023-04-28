Crypto Compliance: Best Practices for Tax Information Reporting on Digital Assets
Get ahead of the game with a comprehensive guide to navigating the complex landscape of tax compliance in the cryptocurrency industry. Led by industry experts, this webinar will provide valuable insights and practical strategies for staying up-to-date with the latest tax regulations and reporting requirements related to digital assets. Whether you are a tax professional or a cryptocurrency enthusiast, this webinar will help you understand the best practices for tax information reporting and compliance in the world of crypto.
Rob Massey
Global & US Tax Blockchain & Digital Assets Leader, Deloitte
Erin Fennimore
VP of Tax Solutions, TaxBit
Chris Wrobel
Special Counsel to the Associate Chief Counsel (Income Tax & Accounting), IRS