Cryptos IRAs: The Future of Digital Assets in Wealth Management
Over half of U.S. Wealth is in retirement funds. But only 5% in a recent survey report integrating digital assets like Bitcoin into their plan. Diversification is essential to a healthy retirement and Crypto IRAs help provide exposure without the capital gains taxes. This webinar will explore the benefits of digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio and the future of Crypto IRAs.
Sponsored by Prime Trust
Mark Hollingsworth
VP, Strategic Business Development, Prime Trust
Oleg Tishkevich
CEO, Invent