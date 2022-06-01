Cryptos IRAs: The Future of Digital Assets in Wealth Management

Over half of U.S. Wealth is in retirement funds. But only 5% in a recent survey report integrating digital assets like Bitcoin into their plan. Diversification is essential to a healthy retirement and Crypto IRAs help provide exposure without the capital gains taxes. This webinar will explore the benefits of digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio and the future of Crypto IRAs.

Sponsored by Prime Trust
Mark Hollingsworth

VP, Strategic Business Development, Prime Trust

Oleg Tishkevich

CEO, Invent