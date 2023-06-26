Decoding Option Flows: Key Insights and Analysis into Crypto Volatility
In this webinar, we will explore the intricacies of option flows within the crypto market, providing you with valuable insights and in-depth analysis. Our team of industry experts will guide you through various aspects, including the identification of significant options activities, understanding the driving forces behind option flows, and their effects on market dynamics. Join us to gain practical strategies and a competitive edge in navigating this dynamic landscape.
Luuk Strijers
Chief Commercial Officer, Deribit
Greg Magadini, CFA
Director of Derivatives, Amberdata
Euan Sinclair
Options Trader & Author
Fabio Bassani
Analyst, Amberdata Derivatives