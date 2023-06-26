Decoding Option Flows: Key Insights and Analysis into Crypto Volatility

In this webinar, we will explore the intricacies of option flows within the crypto market, providing you with valuable insights and in-depth analysis. Our team of industry experts will guide you through various aspects, including the identification of significant options activities, understanding the driving forces behind option flows, and their effects on market dynamics. Join us to gain practical strategies and a competitive edge in navigating this dynamic landscape.

Amberdata
Luuk Strijers

Chief Commercial Officer, Deribit

Greg Magadini, CFA

Director of Derivatives, Amberdata

Euan Sinclair

Options Trader & Author

Fabio Bassani

Analyst, Amberdata Derivatives