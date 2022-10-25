Defi Hacks and How to Avoid Them

With $718 million exploited so far, October has been a record breaking month for DeFi hacks. In response, platforms and custodians are working together to provide users and institutions better tools to protect their investments. In this webinar, we will speak with some of the experts leading this cause and learn how to implement better policies and standards that will help avoid these vulnerabilities.

Limaris Torres

Security Advisor, Halborn

Michael Lewellen

Head of Solutions Architecture, OpenZeppelin

Coby Moran

Lead Investigator, Merkle Science

Shahar Madar

Head of Security Products, Fireblocks