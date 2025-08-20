Designing ETFs for a Staking Economy 

Over 20 spot digital asset ETFs have launched so far in the U.S. and many more applications are in the SEC’s queue. As Wall St. looks ahead to the next evolution of digital asset products, the addition of staking-enabled ETFs represents a step function increase in both utility and the opportunity for yield.

Despite the institutional demand for staking-enabled ETFs, two major hurdles remain: a challenging technical integration and unresolved regulatory factors. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from a panel of issuers and service providers as they unpack the most pertinent factors of the next wave of digital asset ETFs mechanics around yield, distribution liquidity, redemption, and regulation.