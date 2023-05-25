Digital Asset Regulation in the Global Economy: Establishing Standards and Designing a Target Market Structure
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, striking a balance between innovation and financial stability is crucial for the successful scaling of digital assets in institutional settings. This webinar will explore the critical aspects of regulatory frameworks and discuss the implementation of standardized guidelines to create a robust and efficient market environment for digital assets worldwide.
Ambre Soubiran
CEO, Kaiko
Douglas Elliott
Partner, Financial Regulation and Policy Issues, Oliver Wyman
David Portilla
Partner, Banking Regulatory Practice, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Tim Massad
Former Chairman of the CFTC under President Obama; Director, Digital Assets Policy Project, Harvard Kennedy School