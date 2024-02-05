Digital Assets in the Mainstream: The Path to Institutional Integration
How are institutions integrating distributed ledger technology (DLT)? How is adoption of blockchain enhancing liquidity, efficiency, and speed? This webinar will dive into the latest developments in institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets.
Waqar Chaudry
Executive Director, Innovation & Digital Assets Product, Financing & Securities Services, Standard Chartered
Sandy Kaul
Head of Digital Asset and Industry Advisory Services, Franklin Templeton
Matteo Dante Perruccio
Senior Advisor, Wave Digital Assets