ETFs, Tokenization & DeFi: The Convergence Playbook

With the rise of ETFs, tokenization, DeFi, and stablecoins, Wall Street and traditional finance have begun to fully embrace digital assets. So, what comes next?

These primitives are poised to rewire the financial services stack, bridging the gap between offchain infrastructure and onchain rails. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear leading industry builders unpack the key components driving this transformation and explore how real, institutional financial activity is migrating onchain.

Blockdaemon
Alex Zinder

Chief Product Officer | Blockdaemon

Sebastian Pulido

Director of Institutional & DeFi | Aave Labs

Claire Ching

VP of Global Capital Markets | Circle

Marc-Thomas Arjoon

Research Analyst | Blockworks