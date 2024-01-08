Ethereum’s Evolution: The Economics of a Spot Ether ETF
Wondering what happens after the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF? Join us to explore the unique aspects of spot Ether ETFs and how they differ from their Bitcoin counterparts. Discover why a spot ETF is a game-changer for Ethereum, opening new avenues for accessibility, liquidity, and investor participation. Plus, we’ll discuss the exciting possibility of staking and yield strategies within ETFs and how institutions can use ETH staking derivatives.
Jesper Johansen
Founder & CEO, Northstake
Gregory Benhaim
Senior Manager Trading, 3iQ Corp