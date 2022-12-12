Exploring Strategic Partnerships in Crypto
Your business is seeking access to crypto. How do you get started? You could build your own solution, acquire an existing crypto firm or partner with existing crypto native experts. Which one works for you depends a lot on your strategy and level of effort you can dedicate. For example, one of the advantages of partnerships is that they can provide speed to market. This webinar will provide insights into how to evaluate viable opportunities, how to identify potential partners, and which approach is right for you to bridge the gap.
Bobby Zagotta
CEO, Bitstamp USA & Global Chief Commercial Officer, Bitstamp
Carlos Domingo
Co-Founder & CEO, Securitize
Michael Shaulov
Co-Founder & CEO, Fireblocks