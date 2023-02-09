Harnessing the Power of Ownership for Web3 Gaming

An exciting transformation is happening in the gaming industry as a result of Web3 technologies. The cutting-edge tech is opening up new avenues for players to monetize their in-game items, creating a more immersive and fulfilling gaming experience. This webinar will explore this exciting transition in the gaming industry and how gamers, developers and investors can benefit from the power of ownership in Web3 gaming.

Jeremy Parris

Ventures Associate, Delphi Digital

Jack Sheng

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Digital Insight Games (DIG)

Sascha Zehe

Co-Founder, Polemos