Infrastructure for the New Global Economy: Instant Settlement
Instant settlement has the potential to transform traditional payment infrastructure by allowing you to send and receive digital payments within seconds 24/7/365. This webinar will discuss the various benefits of a global instant settlement network such as cheaper transaction costs, better cash flows and improved capital efficiency for your business.
Sponsored by BCB Group
Alan Lane
CEO, Silvergate Bank
Alex Ryvkin
Chief Product Officer, Copper
Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie
Founder & CEO, BCB Group