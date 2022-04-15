Infrastructure for the New Global Economy: Instant Settlement

Instant settlement has the potential to transform traditional payment infrastructure by allowing you to send and receive digital payments within seconds 24/7/365. This webinar will discuss the various benefits of a global instant settlement network such as cheaper transaction costs, better cash flows and improved capital efficiency for your business.

Sponsored by BCB Group
speaker

 

Alan Lane

CEO, Silvergate Bank

speaker

 

Alex Ryvkin

Chief Product Officer, Copper

speaker

 

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie

Founder & CEO, BCB Group