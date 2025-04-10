Navigating Crypto’s Regulatory Reckoning

As the crypto industry matures and integrates deeper into the global financial system, it faces an evolving, complex threat landscape marked by increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and growing expectations around transparency and auditability.

In this Blockworks Roundtable, risk and compliance professionals will explore the most pressing trends shaping crypto compliance in 2025 such as emerging fraud vectors in token-based ecosystems, how global regulators are cracking down on illicit activity, the evolving expectations around transaction monitoring, audit trails, and data integrity, and strategic predictions for where crypto risk and compliance is heading over the next 12–18 months.