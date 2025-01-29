Capital Efficiency & Risk Management in Digital Asset Markets

2024 was a historic year for crypto markets and the year ahead holds a wealth of catalysts to continue the bull run. Fund managers & protocols are entering the new year with promising macroeconomic conditions and the promise of regulatory clarity. How are they thinking about preserving and growing their capital base? Join this Blockworks Roundtable for an insightful discussion on the tactical strategies that funds and protocols are using to hedge risk and capture upside in this bull market setup for 2025.