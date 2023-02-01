Navigating the Changing Landscape of Crypto Sanctions and Compliance

The world of crypto sanctions and compliance is constantly evolving. In this session, we’ll provide a brief overview of the past year in crypto sanctions and give a glimpse into the future outlook for OFAC/FinCEN in 2023, including the first use of FinCEN 9714. We’ll also delve into the challenges and opportunities that exist in the development of sanctions compliance programs in the crypto space. Topics include what traditional financial institutions are considering when exploring sanctions compliance risk in crypto, and how mature crypto sanctions compliance programs are implementing controls.

Sponsored by
Chainalysis
speaker

 

Andrew Fierman

Head of Sanctions, Chainalysis

speaker

 

Dominic D'Andrea

Head of Sanctions, Binance.US

speaker

 

Christopher Murphy

VP Business Risk, Sanctions, Silicon Valley Bank