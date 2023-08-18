Next-Level Web3 Data Strategies to Ride the Latest Trends

Elevate your Web3 insights in our webinar on advanced data strategies where innovation meets informed decision-making. Web3 pioneers connected to major protocols and builders, have seen a transformative shift in how projects are developed and how investment capital is allocated. This webinar will explore how the Web3 landscape has evolved from blind growth to precise metrics utilization, while navigating through real-world examples that underscore these changing trends to unlock meaningful business intelligence.

speaker

 

Mike Featherstone

Chief Financial Officer, Flipside Crypto

speaker

 

Boris Revsin

Managing Partner, Tribe Capital

Tom Wan

 

Tom Wan

Research Analyst, 21.co & 21Shares