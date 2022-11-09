Overcoming Challenges in Digital Asset Intelligence and Portfolio Management
The key to alpha in any asset class is data intelligence. And for digital assets, investment managers and institutions have lacked the tools needed to make sense of every moving part. This webinar will discuss how portfolio managers, professional investors and analysts alike can combine on-chain and market data to gain a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of cryptocurrencies.
Stuart Petersen
CRO, Nuant
Martha Reyes
Head Of Research, Bequant
Anthony Bassili
Head of Asset Allocators, Coinbase Institutional