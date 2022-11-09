Overcoming Challenges in Digital Asset Intelligence and Portfolio Management

The key to alpha in any asset class is data intelligence. And for digital assets, investment managers and institutions have lacked the tools needed to make sense of every moving part. This webinar will discuss how portfolio managers, professional investors and analysts alike can combine on-chain and market data to gain a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of cryptocurrencies.

Sponsored by
Nuant
speaker

 

Stuart Petersen

CRO, Nuant

speaker

 

Martha Reyes

Head Of Research, Bequant

speaker

 

Anthony Bassili

Head of Asset Allocators, Coinbase Institutional