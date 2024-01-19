Regulatory Horizons: Unraveling the Future of Crypto Compliance
Wondering how to navigate the ever-changing and oftentimes ambiguous crypto regulatory environment? Join us to hear from the experts on best practices when approaching compliance and how to stay ahead of the complicated legal requirements. We will also discuss how recent and ongoing court cases, enforcement actions and legislation can change the landscape in the US going forward.
Rebecca Rettig
Chief Legal & Policy Officer, Polygon Labs
Julia Demidova
Head of CBDC Strategy and Product, FIS
Ian Taylor
Board Advisor, CryptoUK