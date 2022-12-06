The Big Picture: Are You Prepared for New Digital Asset Regulations?
After much anticipation, the U.S. Treasury is expected to issue proposed digital asset regulations in January 2023 – that will significantly expand tax reporting requirements. This webinar will explore how these new regulations are likely to impact industry participants and how you can stay aligned with ever-evolving tax and regulatory requirements.
Tara Ferris
Principal, EY
Erin Fennimore
Head of Tax and Information Reporting, TaxBit