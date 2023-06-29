The Evolution of Finance: Blurring the Boundaries of TradFi and DeFi
The power and efficiency of DeFi protocols are an alluring opportunity for traditional financial institutions, but many DeFi protocols today are not designed for use in mainstream finance. This webinar will discuss how these two distinct financial ecosystems are converging to unlock new innovations while maintaining appropriate safeguards.
Rajeev Bamra
SVP, Head of DeFi & Digital Assets Strategy, Moody’s
Philippe Redaelli
MD On Chain Market Data, Kaiko
Sylvain Prigent
Co-Founder & CPO, Forge
Gordon Liao
Chief Economist, Circle