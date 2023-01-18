The Future of GameFi: Why Web2 is Losing Market Share
Blockchain technology is poised to disrupt the traditional Web2 gaming industry with the promise of increased player ownership, transparency and security. This webinar will explore the challenges facing the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming and the ways in which these challenges can be overcome. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of gaming and the role that blockchain technology will play in shaping it.
Rich Cabrera
Founder, Ready Player DAO; Director of Product Marketing, Midnight Society
Canaan Linder
Chief Executive Officer, Stardust
Ed Chang
Head of Gaming, Ava Labs