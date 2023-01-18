The Future of GameFi: Why Web2 is Losing Market Share

Blockchain technology is poised to disrupt the traditional Web2 gaming industry with the promise of increased player ownership, transparency and security. This webinar will explore the challenges facing the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming and the ways in which these challenges can be overcome. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of gaming and the role that blockchain technology will play in shaping it.

speaker

 

Rich Cabrera

Founder, Ready Player DAO; Director of Product Marketing, Midnight Society

speaker

 

Canaan Linder

Chief Executive Officer, Stardust

speaker

 

Ed Chang

Head of Gaming, Ava Labs