The Future of Tokenization

Tokenization is the process of transforming the ownership and rights of a particular asset into token form. This solution has far reaching applications including the tokenization and fractional ownership of real-world assets. This webinar will explore the value of tokenization and what the future of the ecosystem will look like.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
Hany Rashwan

CEO, Amun & 21Shares

Lucas Vogelsang

CEO & Co-Founder, Centrifuge

Michael Shaulov

CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks