The Future of Tokenization
Tokenization is the process of transforming the ownership and rights of a particular asset into token form. This solution has far reaching applications including the tokenization and fractional ownership of real-world assets. This webinar will explore the value of tokenization and what the future of the ecosystem will look like.
Sponsored by Fireblocks
Hany Rashwan
CEO, Amun & 21Shares
Lucas Vogelsang
CEO & Co-Founder, Centrifuge
Michael Shaulov
CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks