The Institutionalization of Crypto: Navigating Market Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth

This webinar will delve into the importance of scaling market infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth in the crypto industry. Key topics that will be discussed include the challenges and opportunities of building scalable infrastructure, and the crucial role it plays in attracting institutional investors to the crypto space.

Sponsored by
Nasdaq
speaker

 

Leah Wald

Chief Executive Officer, Valkyrie

speaker

 

Michael Greenwald

Global Lead, Digital Assets and Financial Innovation, Amazon Web Services

speaker

 

Tony Sio

Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq