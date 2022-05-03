The Intersection of DeFi and TradFi: Key Trends and Risks

DeFi has the potential to revolutionize financial services, by replacing centralized intermediaries with software running on blockchains. The same openness and innovation that makes DeFi so promising also brings with it new risks. This webinar will explore the intersection of DeFi and traditional financial services and discuss the key trends and risks associated with it.

Sponsored by Elliptic
Rebecca Rettig

General Counsel, The Aave Companies

Benjamin Whitby

Strategic Projects, Qredo

Chris DePow

Senior Advisor - Financial Institution Regulation & Compliance, Elliptic