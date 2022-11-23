The Path Forward: Regaining Institutional Trust

The crypto industry is suffering from a crisis of confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Several questions arise as the market grapples with potential contagion effects. This webinar will explore how the downfall of FTX has affected investor sentiment and how the space will adapt and mature to regain trust from institutions.

Sponsored by Bullish
speaker

 

Pranav Kanade

Portfolio Manager, VanEck

speaker

 

Matteo Dante Perruccio

President International, Wave Financial Group

speaker

 

Michael Lau

Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Bullish