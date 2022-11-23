The Path Forward: Regaining Institutional Trust
The crypto industry is suffering from a crisis of confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Several questions arise as the market grapples with potential contagion effects. This webinar will explore how the downfall of FTX has affected investor sentiment and how the space will adapt and mature to regain trust from institutions.
Pranav Kanade
Portfolio Manager, VanEck
Matteo Dante Perruccio
President International, Wave Financial Group
Michael Lau
Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Bullish