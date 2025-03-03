TradFi is Ready to Embrace Crypto
For years, public blockchain networks were forbidden territory for large financial institutions. The risks of operating in uncharted waters outweighed any potential benefits from the proprietary tech. Having undergone years of maturation, the capability of blockchain intelligence tools are ready to meet the needs of large financial institutions seeking greater involvement in the digital asset ecosystem. Rules of the road are forming and the tools to mitigate the major risks of operating onchain are in hand. In this Blockworks Roundtable, leaders at the intersection of blockchain analytics and institutional finance will describe this watershed moment of institutional activity migrating onchain.
Robbie Mitchnick
Head of Digital Assets, Blackrock
Waqar Chaudry
Head, Digital Assets, Financing and Securities Services, Standard Chartered Bank
Isabella Chase
Head of Policy, EMEA, TRM Labs
Ben Strack
Senior Reporter, Blockworks