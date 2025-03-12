What’s at Stake: The Regulatory Outlook for Institutional Staking

As the global regulatory landscape continues to materialize for the digital asset ecosystem, staking is one of the most pertinent areas of clarity needed for institutional investors to deepen their digital asset strategies. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from the leading legal and regulatory voices from digital assets funds, protocols, and operators as they discuss the implications of what’s at stake for institutional staking policy in the US.

Sponsored by
Figment
speaker

 

Jennie Levin

Chief Regulatory & Strategy Officer, Figment

speaker

 

Greg Xethalis

General Counsel, Multicoin

speaker

 

Andres Valencia

Executive Vice President, 21 Shares

speaker

 

Katherine Kirkpatrick Bos

General Counsel, Starkware