ApplicationsBlockchainsCrypto ETFsFundraising and M&A
CEXsDePINSpot DEXsDEX AggregatorsInfrastructureLaunchpadsLending MarketsPerps PlatformsPrediction MarketsStakingTreasury Companies

Fundraising and M&A

All-in-one capital activity dashboard tracking venture fundraising, M&A deals, and debt financing across the crypto industry. Analyze investor trends, strategic acquisitions, and non-dilutive funding with detailed data on deal size, participants, and valuation trends.

Overview FundraisingM&ADebt Financing

Total Crypto Fundraising

Data sourced from RootData

Crypto Fundraising by Sector

Data sourced from RootData

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact