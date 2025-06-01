Alex Scheer, CEO and Founder at zkMe

Alex Scheer is the visionary founder of zkMe, a pioneering zkKYC (Zero-Knowledge Know Your Customer) startup leveraging decentralized identity (DID) to revolutionize privacy-first compliance. With a background as a Mechanical Engineer from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Alex brings a unique cross-industry perspective, having worked in aerospace, solar energy, paper manufacturing, and automotive sectors before diving into web3.

A specialist in stochastic optimization, Alex is now applying rigorous analytical frameworks to build scalable, trustless identity solutions. A strong advocate for zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) as a foundational primitive for the future internet, Alex is on a mission to redefine digital trust—ensuring compliance without compromising user sovereignty.

Join Alex at Permissionless to explore how zkKYC and DID are paving the way for a more private, secure, and efficient digital economy.