Alex is a co-founder and managing partner at Hack VC. Prior to Hack VC, Alex co-founded and was the first managing partner at Dragonfly, a multi-billion Web3 investment firm based in China and the US; was an investment director at Bain Capital, where he helped launch the firm's Web3 investment practice; served as senior advisor to Huobi, a leading crypto exchange in Asia; and was a partner at AngelList. He has seeded hundreds of Web3 startups.