Brendan Eich
Brave | Co-Founder & CEO
Brendan is the co-founder and CEO of Brave and the Basic Attention Token. He previously served as CTO, then CEO of the Mozilla Corporation. While at Mozilla, he helped launch the award-winning Firefox browser. He is also the creator of JavaScript, the Internet's most widely used programming language.
Brendan is the co-founder and CEO of Brave and the Basic Attention Token. He previously served as CTO, then CEO of the Mozilla Corporation. While at Mozilla, he helped launch the award-winning Firefox browser. He is also the creator of JavaScript, the Internet's most widely used programming language.