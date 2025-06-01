Brendon Sedo
CORE | Contributor
Brendon Sedo formerly founded and served as CEO of Joist, a B2B software company acquired by EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM). His fintech products have been used by over 1 million SMBs, processing $1B+ annually. Brendon has helped lead Core scale from 0-1, and focuses on institutional BD and heading Core Ventures, Core’s strategic venture arm.
