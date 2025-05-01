Dan Kang most recently spent 3 years at Kraken as the Head of Strategy leading strategic efforts related to annual planning, resource allocation and investor relations. Prior to his time at Kraken, Dan spent 7 years on the 'buy side', as a Long-Short Equity Analyst, leading activities in the internet, media and entertainment sectors. His experience includes 2 years as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley, and has experience through his time on Snap's Corporate Development & Strategy Team. Dan is a graduate of Columbia University, with a degree in Mathematics.