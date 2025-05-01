Daniel ‌Marin is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus. Daniel founded Nexus in 2022 while he was at Stanford with the mission to enable the Verifiable Internet, which will redefine digital trust and create a more transparent, secure, and efficient world. To achieve this mission, Nexus is building a world supercomputer powered by a zkVM engine.

Daniel earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University. He was named to Forbes’ ’30 Under 30’ list in 2025, and earned Bronze medals at the International Physics Olympiad in 2018 and 2019.